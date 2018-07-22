Chris Klein Cast as Cicada In Upcoming Fifth Season of 'The Flash'

The Flash is getting a new villain!

It was just announced that Chris Klein has been cast as Cicada during the show’s panel at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

Chris will be a series regular in the upcoming fifth season as the new villain in Central City, who is described as “a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahumans, Cicada now seeks to exterminate the epidemic — one metahuman at a time.”

The Flash season five trailer was also released. The show will return Tuesday, October 9th on The CW. Watch below!

Pictured inside: The cast of The Flash – Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Danielle Panabaker, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Danielle Nicolet – on stage during the show’s panel at SDCC.