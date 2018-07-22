Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana have both spoken out on Twitter following the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Gunn was removed from the third film in the Marvel franchise after right-wing activists dug up some controversial tweets that the director wrote many years ago.

“It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will,” Zoe wrote.

Chris didn’t directly reference the controversy, but he tweeted out a bible verse from the book of James that deals with the issue.

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger,” he posted.

Their co-star Dave Bautista has already spoken out to support Gunn and a petition was started to reinstate him as the director of Guardians 3.