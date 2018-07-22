Top Stories
Nicole Scherzinger &amp; Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 9:07 pm

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Step Out for Casual Weekend Date

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Step Out for Casual Weekend Date

Dakota Fanning and her boyfriend Henry Frye stroll around their Soho neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (July 21) in New York City.

The 24-year-old actress wore a cute blue sundress while stepping out with Henry and a female friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

It was recently announced that Dakota is going to lend her voice to an upcoming anime series and Michael B. Jordan is also attached to the project. The series will premiere in January 2019 exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye weekend lunch date 01
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye weekend lunch date 02
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye weekend lunch date 03
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye weekend lunch date 04
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye weekend lunch date 05
dakota fanning boyfriend henry frye weekend lunch date 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Henry Frye

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr