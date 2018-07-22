Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Make It a Date Night!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi had a date night last night!

The 60-year-old talk show host and 45-year-old actress were seen leaving Craig’s together after enjoying dinner out on Saturday night (July 21) in West Hollywood, Calif. The couple had security help them to their car.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen Show is currently on hiatus, but season sixteen is expected to debut after the summer! Be sure to stay tuned!

Check out the new photos of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in the gallery…