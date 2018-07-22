Elmarie Wendel Dead - '3rd Rock From the Sun' Actress Dies at 89

Elmarie Wendel, one of the stars of NBC’s former hit show 3rd Rock from the Sun, has passed away at the age of 89.

Elmarie was well known for her role as Mrs. Mamie Dubcek on the show, which she starred in from 1996 to 2001.

She also had roles on The George Lopez Show, Seinfeld, NYPD Blue, Knight Rider, General Hospital, The Facts of Life, The Jeffersons and Murphy Brown.

Elmarie‘s daughter, actress J.C. Wendel, announced the sad news on her Instagram account. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Our thoughts are with Elmarie‘s loved ones during this time.