Top Stories
Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 11:35 am

Elmarie Wendel Dead - '3rd Rock From the Sun' Actress Dies at 89

Elmarie Wendel Dead - '3rd Rock From the Sun' Actress Dies at 89

Elmarie Wendel, one of the stars of NBC’s former hit show 3rd Rock from the Sun, has passed away at the age of 89.

Elmarie was well known for her role as Mrs. Mamie Dubcek on the show, which she starred in from 1996 to 2001.

She also had roles on The George Lopez Show, Seinfeld, NYPD Blue, Knight Rider, General Hospital, The Facts of Life, The Jeffersons and Murphy Brown.

Elmarie‘s daughter, actress J.C. Wendel, announced the sad news on her Instagram account. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Our thoughts are with Elmarie‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: NBCUniversal
Posted to: Elmarie Wendel, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr