'Equalizer 2' Beats 'Mamma Mia 2' at Weekend Box Office

Denzel Washington‘s The Equalizer 2 has won the weekend box office!

It was a tough race, but the Equalizer 2 brought in $35.8 million in its opening weekend debut. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to 2008′s Mamma Mia, came in a close second at the box office, grossing $34.3 million.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation came in third place at the box office with $23.1 million earned.

Rounding out the top five were Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Incredibles 2, which brought in $16.1 million and $11.5 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???