Top Stories
Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 12:49 pm

'Equalizer 2' Beats 'Mamma Mia 2' at Weekend Box Office

'Equalizer 2' Beats 'Mamma Mia 2' at Weekend Box Office

Denzel Washington‘s The Equalizer 2 has won the weekend box office!

It was a tough race, but the Equalizer 2 brought in $35.8 million in its opening weekend debut. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to 2008′s Mamma Mia, came in a close second at the box office, grossing $34.3 million.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation came in third place at the box office with $23.1 million earned.

Rounding out the top five were Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Incredibles 2, which brought in $16.1 million and $11.5 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Glen Wilson/Sony
Posted to: Box Office, Denzel Washington, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr