Sun, 22 July 2018 at 9:20 am

EW's Comic-Con 2018 Party Brings Out All the Stars!

EW's Comic-Con 2018 Party Brings Out All the Stars!

Ginnifer Goodwin joins her hubby Josh Dallas on the red carpet at EW’s 2018 Comic-Con Bash on Saturday night (July 21) at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.

Also in attendance at the event was Doctor Who‘s new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker!

In addition, other celebs seen at the party were Josh‘s Manifest co-star Melissa Roxburgh, GlassAnya Taylor Joy, The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira, Family Guy‘s Seth Green, Midnight, TexasFrancois Arnaud, Arielle Kebbel, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Peter Mensah, All Eyez on Me‘s Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr, Sharknado‘s Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and Cassie Scerbo, Crazy Ex Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom, The Orville‘s Adrianne Palicki, The Rookie‘s Nathan Fillion, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington, Agents of SHIELD‘s Ming Na Wen, actress Lydia Heast, and more.

Comic-Con wraps up today, so be sure to stay tuned for all the rest of Just Jared‘s coverage!
Photos: Getty
