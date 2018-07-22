Top Stories
Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 10:04 am

Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting!

Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting!

It looks like there was a little mix-up with Gisele Bundchen‘s birthday cake!

The supermodel celebrated her birthday over the weekend and posted a photo of the birthday cake she received on her special day.

Unfortunately, it looks like Gisele was given the wrong cake! The cake Gisele received read, “Happy birthday Alberto,” and Gisele posted a photo with a message to her Instagram Story. See it below!

Gisele turned 38 years old on July 20 and has been celebrating with her family in Costa Rica. Happy belated birthday, Gisele!
Just Jared on Facebook
gisele bundchen birthday cake 01

Photos: Instagram Story, Getty
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr