Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting!

It looks like there was a little mix-up with Gisele Bundchen‘s birthday cake!

The supermodel celebrated her birthday over the weekend and posted a photo of the birthday cake she received on her special day.

Unfortunately, it looks like Gisele was given the wrong cake! The cake Gisele received read, “Happy birthday Alberto,” and Gisele posted a photo with a message to her Instagram Story. See it below!

Gisele turned 38 years old on July 20 and has been celebrating with her family in Costa Rica. Happy belated birthday, Gisele!