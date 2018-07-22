Jamie Chung, Skyler Samuels, & Stephen Moyer Bring 'The Gifted' Season 2 to Comic-Con

Jamie Chung strikes a pose in front of a “You Wanna Pizza Me?!” sign while attending a pizza party held during the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a green floral-print blouse and orange skirt as she attended the press event to promote the upcoming second season of her show The Gifted.

Joining Jamie at the event were her co-stars Stephen Moyer, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Sean Teale, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Skyler Samuels.

Season two of The Gifted premieres on Tuesday, September 25 on FOX.

