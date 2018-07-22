Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles are 'Supernatural' Studs at Comic-Con 2018

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles show off their handsome smiles at the Supernatural panel held during 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday morning (July 22) in San Diego, Calif.

The stars of the show were joined by their co-stars Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert.

While exclusive footage from the upcoming 14th season was shown at the panel, we don’t get to see what was shown. We do however, get a highlight reel from last season. Check it out below!

The new season, which premieres October 10th, will see the show’s 300th episode, and will also have fewer episodes than normal.