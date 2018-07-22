Top Stories
Sun, 22 July 2018 at 9:27 pm

Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles are 'Supernatural' Studs at Comic-Con 2018

Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles are 'Supernatural' Studs at Comic-Con 2018

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles show off their handsome smiles at the Supernatural panel held during 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday morning (July 22) in San Diego, Calif.

The stars of the show were joined by their co-stars Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert.

While exclusive footage from the upcoming 14th season was shown at the panel, we don’t get to see what was shown. We do however, get a highlight reel from last season. Check it out below!

The new season, which premieres October 10th, will see the show’s 300th episode, and will also have fewer episodes than normal.
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 01
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 02
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 03
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 04
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 05
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 06
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 07
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 08
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 09
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 10
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 11
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 12
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 13
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 14
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 15
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 16
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 17
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 18
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 19
jared padalecki jensen ackles supernatural studs at comic con 20
Photos: Getty
