Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Check Out Portofino Ahead of 'Murder Mystery' Filming

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have arrived in Portofino, Italy ahead of filming for their upcoming Netflix movie, Murder Mystery!

The two stars of the film were seen checking out the sights in the seaside village on Saturday (July 21). Adam went shirtless for a dip in a hotel pool while Jennifer was seen touring the area and grabbing lunch with a pal.

Jennifer and Adam previously worked together on the 2011 movie Just Go With It. Murder Mystery will be Adam‘s sixth project with Netflix.