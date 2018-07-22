Top Stories
Sun, 22 July 2018 at 9:50 am

Kate Upton & Husband Justin Verlander Celebrate Her Maxim Hot 100 Issue!

Kate Upton & Husband Justin Verlander Celebrate Her Maxim Hot 100 Issue!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are looking hot hot hot at The Maxim Hot 100 Experience party!

The couple – who are currently expecting their first child together – walked the red carpet at Hollywood Palladium on Saturday (July 21) in Los Angeles to celebrate her Hot 100 cover.

Also seen at the party were Tinashe, Drake Bell, Sharna Burgess, Kira Kosarin, James Kennedy, Cody Christian, Jillian Rose Reed, Renee Olstead, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Ryan Eggold, Nicky Whelan, Casper Smart, and more.

Check out all the photos from the party in the gallery…
Photos: Wenn, Getty
