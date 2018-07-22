Top Stories
Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 11:45 am

Katharine McPhee Reveals Her Engagement Ring with a Touching Note About Her Late Father

Katharine McPhee Reveals Her Engagement Ring with a Touching Note About Her Late Father

Katharine McPhee steps out on the red carpet at the 2018 Oceana SeaChange Summer Party held at a private residence on Saturday (July 21) in Laguna Beach, Calif.

The actress promised fans she’d still be in attendance at the event after the tragic passing of her father. If you missed the news, Katharine announced this week that her father had passed away.

That same day, Katharine revealed her engagement ring from David Foster on her Instagram account.

“It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” she wrote in her touching post. “And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee oceana summer party 01
katharine mcphee oceana summer party 02
katharine mcphee oceana summer party 03
katharine mcphee oceana summer party 04
katharine mcphee oceana summer party 05

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr
  • Tandy

    She’s clearly all about the money.