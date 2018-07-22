Katharine McPhee Reveals Her Engagement Ring with a Touching Note About Her Late Father

Katharine McPhee steps out on the red carpet at the 2018 Oceana SeaChange Summer Party held at a private residence on Saturday (July 21) in Laguna Beach, Calif.

The actress promised fans she’d still be in attendance at the event after the tragic passing of her father. If you missed the news, Katharine announced this week that her father had passed away.

That same day, Katharine revealed her engagement ring from David Foster on her Instagram account.

“It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” she wrote in her touching post. “And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”