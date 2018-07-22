Sun, 22 July 2018 at 2:13 pm

Keanu Reeves Performs This Crazy Stunt on a Horse for 'John Wick 3'

Keanu Reeves performed a crazy stunt for John Wick 3 on a horse!

The 53-year-old actor was seen filming for the new movie overnight on Saturday (July 21) in Brooklyn, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keanu Reeves

Keanu was riding on a horse and hurled his body sideways to aim and shoot at a motorcycle for a stunt for the upcoming movie.

We’ll have to wait several months for the newest John Wick movie. The third film in the franchise will be in theaters on May 17, 2019.
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 01
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 02
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 03
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 04
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 05
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 06
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 07
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 08
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 09
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 10
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 11
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 12
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 13
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 14
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 15
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 16
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 17
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 18
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 19
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 20
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 21
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 22
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 23
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 24
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 25
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 26
keanu reeves stunt john wick 3 27

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Keanu Reeves

