Kristen Bell & Halsey Join 'Teen Titans' Cast at L.A. Premiere!

Kristen Bell and Halsey walk the red carpet at the premiere of their animated movie Teen Titans Go! To The Movies on Sunday (July 22) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The ladies were joined at the event by their co-stars Patton Oswalt (with his family), Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, and Hynden Walch.

Halsey voices the role of Wonder Woman in the movie, which hits theaters on July 27.

FYI: Kristen is wearing an Adriana Igesias shirt, an Osman blazer, Jimmy Choo heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.