Sun, 22 July 2018 at 1:54 pm
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Head To Paris Ahead of Lollapalooza
Kylie Jenner holds her hoodie closed while arriving off of a flight early Saturday morning (July 21) in Le Bourget, France.
The 20-year-old was joined by her boyfriend Travis Scott and one their friends.
The duo were in town as Travis had a performance during the 2018 Lollapalooza music festival.
Earlier in the week, Kylie and Travis stepped out for dinner together in New York City.
Kylie recently shared a cute photo with their baby girl Stormi, who had a cute little bun on top of her head. Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BackGrid USA Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott
Sponsored Links by ZergNet