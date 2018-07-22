Sun, 22 July 2018 at 1:54 pm

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Head To Paris Ahead of Lollapalooza

Kylie Jenner holds her hoodie closed while arriving off of a flight early Saturday morning (July 21) in Le Bourget, France.

The 20-year-old was joined by her boyfriend Travis Scott and one their friends.

The duo were in town as Travis had a performance during the 2018 Lollapalooza music festival.

Earlier in the week, Kylie and Travis stepped out for dinner together in New York City.

Kylie recently shared a cute photo with their baby girl Stormi, who had a cute little bun on top of her head. Check it out below!

