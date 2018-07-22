Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, & Madelaine Petsch Show Off Their Style at EW's Comic-Con Bash!

Co-stars and real life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse hit the red carpet separately as they arrive at EW’s 2018 Comic-Con Bash on Saturday night (July 21) at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.

The 21-year-old actress went glam in a silk pink dress while the 25-year-old actor rocked a red plaid blazer over a zebra-print shirt for the party.

Other Riverdale stars at the party included Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa, Casey Cott, and Vanessa Morgan.

FYI: Madelaine is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Lili is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Jimmy Choo shoes while carrying a M2 Matellier clutch.

