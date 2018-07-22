Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 2:44 am

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, & Madelaine Petsch Show Off Their Style at EW's Comic-Con Bash!

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, & Madelaine Petsch Show Off Their Style at EW's Comic-Con Bash!

Co-stars and real life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse hit the red carpet separately as they arrive at EW’s 2018 Comic-Con Bash on Saturday night (July 21) at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.

The 21-year-old actress went glam in a silk pink dress while the 25-year-old actor rocked a red plaid blazer over a zebra-print shirt for the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart

Other Riverdale stars at the party included Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa, Casey Cott, and Vanessa Morgan.

FYI: Madelaine is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Lili is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Jimmy Choo shoes while carrying a M2 Matellier clutch.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 01
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 02
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 03
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 04
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 05
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 06
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 07
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 08
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 09
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 10
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 11
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 12
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 13
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 14
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 15
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 16
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 17
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 18
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 19
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 20
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 21
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 22
lili reinhart cole sprouse madelaine petsch ew comic con bash 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, Kelly Ripa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Travis Mills, Vanessa Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr