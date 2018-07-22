Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Arts Fund for Puerto Rico

Top Stories
Sun, 22 July 2018 at 7:05 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda just announced that he has helped create a multi-million dollar fund to support the arts in Puerto Rico.

The 38-year-old Tony Award-winning actor and composer is trying to boost the arts in Puerto Rico after the territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria last year.

Lin will be performing a limited run of Hamilton in Puerto Rico this January and all of the funds raised from the performances will go to the fund.

“The goal wasn’t just artistic satisfaction, but how can we leave Puerto Rico a little better than we found it,” Lin said (via Associated Press).

