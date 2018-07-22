'Mayans MC' Star JD Pardo Reveals How He Got His Role

JD Pardo and Sarah Bolger hit the red carpet at the panel for Mayans MC during the final day of 2018 Comic-Con on Sunday (July 22) in San Diego, Calif.

Some of the other cast members at the panel included Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, and Joseph Lucero.

JD and series creator Kurt Sutter opened up during the panel about how he was cast in the lead role.

“I saw his read with a couple other actors and sort of knew what I was looking for,” Kurt said (via Variety). “It was one of those things where I knew what I wasn’t looking for and then I saw JD read and there was something interesting and commanding in what he was doing.“

“We had this honest conversation where he told me what he wanted the character to be,” JD added. “I told [Kurt], ‘If you give me this opportunity I will not let you down, I will not let FX down, I will not let the fans down.’”

Mayans MC is a spin-off of the beloved series Sons of Anarchy.