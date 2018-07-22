Naomi Campbell, Rose McGowan & More Take Part in Ozy Fest

Naomi Campbell and Rose McGowan both took part in day one of 2018 Ozy Fest!

The event took place in Central Park on Saturday (July 21) in New York City. Other speakers that day included Alex Rodriguez, Cynthia Nixon, Common, designer Christian Siriano, and Hillary Clinton!

Ozy Fest promises that you’ll “Hear from leading politicians, best-selling authors and outspoken activists as they debate some of the most profound challenges of our time, and predict where the world is headed.”

Rose took to Twitter after her discussion to tell one publication that she didn’t take aim at Donald Trump, as their headline suggested.

“An electric experience onstage @ozyfest today in Central Park. I talked about bravery and being free minded, but .@thr your coverage got it wrong. I TOOK AIM AT THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOR PROTECTING A PREDATOR,” she said.