Sun, 22 July 2018 at 2:40 pm

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger and her beau Grigor Dimitrov are showing off their hot beach bodies and packing on the PDA on their relaxing vacation!

The 40-year-old entertainer and 27-year-old tennis player were seen kissing and playfully hosing off their bodies while hanging out on Sunday (July 22) in Saint-Tropez, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

After enjoying their time on the yacht, the couple headed down to Club 55 for lunch.

Check out all the photos of Nicole Scherzinger and Grigor Dimitrov packing on the PDA on their vacation…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 01
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 02
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 03
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 04
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 05
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 06
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 07
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 08
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 09
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 10
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 11
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 12
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 13
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 14
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 15
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 16
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 17
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 18
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 19
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 20
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 21
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 22
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 23
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 24
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 25
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 26
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 27
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 28
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 29
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 30
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 31
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 32
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 33
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 34
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 35
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 36
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 37
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 38
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 39
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 40
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 41
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 42
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 43
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 44
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 45
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 46
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 47
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 48
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 49
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 50
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 51
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 52
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 53
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 54
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 55
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 56
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 57
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 58
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 59
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 60
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 61
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 62
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 63
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 64
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 65
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 66
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 67
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 68
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 69
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 70
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 71
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 72
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 73
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 74
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 75
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 76
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 77
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 78
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 79
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 80
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 81
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 82
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 83
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 84
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 85
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 86
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 87
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 88
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 89
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 90
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 91
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 92
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 93
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 94
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 95
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 96
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 97
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 98
nicole scherzinger grigor dmitrov pda saint tropez 99

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Grigor Dimitrov, Nicole Scherzinger, shirtess

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr