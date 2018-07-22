Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger and her beau Grigor Dimitrov are showing off their hot beach bodies and packing on the PDA on their relaxing vacation!

The 40-year-old entertainer and 27-year-old tennis player were seen kissing and playfully hosing off their bodies while hanging out on Sunday (July 22) in Saint-Tropez, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

After enjoying their time on the yacht, the couple headed down to Club 55 for lunch.

Check out all the photos of Nicole Scherzinger and Grigor Dimitrov packing on the PDA on their vacation…