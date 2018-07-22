Norman Reedus Reacts to Andrew Lincoln's 'Walking Dead' Exit

The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and producer Gale Ann Hurd speak on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Broadcasts at 2018 Comic-Con this weekend in San Diego, Calif.

During Comic-Con, Andrew confirmed he would be leaving The Walking Dead after the upcoming season.

Norman reacted to the news, saying, “He’s the first call I get when I wake up. He calls me, we talk about the day as we’re driving to work, we get to work, talk about the day, at lunch he’s in my trailer, and then we wrap and he calls me on the way home. It’s been like that every day.”

“He’s our quarterback,” Norman added.