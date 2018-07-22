Top Stories
Nicole Scherzinger &amp; Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 1:05 pm

Norman Reedus Reacts to Andrew Lincoln's 'Walking Dead' Exit

Norman Reedus Reacts to Andrew Lincoln's 'Walking Dead' Exit

The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and producer Gale Ann Hurd speak on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Broadcasts at 2018 Comic-Con this weekend in San Diego, Calif.

During Comic-Con, Andrew confirmed he would be leaving The Walking Dead after the upcoming season.

Norman reacted to the news, saying, “He’s the first call I get when I wake up. He calls me, we talk about the day as we’re driving to work, we get to work, talk about the day, at lunch he’s in my trailer, and then we wrap and he calls me on the way home. It’s been like that every day.”

“He’s our quarterback,” Norman added.
Just Jared on Facebook
norman reedus on andrew lincolns exit 01
norman reedus on andrew lincolns exit 02
norman reedus on andrew lincolns exit 03
norman reedus on andrew lincolns exit 04
norman reedus on andrew lincolns exit 05
norman reedus on andrew lincolns exit 06
norman reedus on andrew lincolns exit 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr