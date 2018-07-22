Pusha T Marries Virginia Williams in Star-Studded Ceremony!

Pusha T is a married man!

The 41-year-old rapper and longtime love Virginia Williams tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Cavalier Hotel in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Pusha T‘s longtime friend Pharrell Williams served as Best Man while guests included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Pusha T popped the question to Virginia back in July 2017.

You can stream Pusha T‘s latest album Daytona here.

Congrats Pusha T and Virginia!