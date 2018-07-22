'Riverdale' Cast Share Sneak Peek of Season 3 at Comic-Con!

KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse share a laugh during the Riverdale panel held at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday (July 22) in San Diego, Calif.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, and Marisol Nichols.

During the panel, the cast talked up the upcoming third season, and even shared a sneak peek video!

It was also announced that Penelope Ann Miller has joined the cast as District Attorney Ms. Wright, who is the “savvy, eloquent, prosecuting attorney in charge of handling Archie’s case. With a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who is capable of committing a heinous crime.”