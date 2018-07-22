Top Stories
Nicole Scherzinger &amp; Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 7:41 pm

'Riverdale' Cast Share Sneak Peek of Season 3 at Comic-Con!

'Riverdale' Cast Share Sneak Peek of Season 3 at Comic-Con!

KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse share a laugh during the Riverdale panel held at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday (July 22) in San Diego, Calif.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, and Marisol Nichols.

During the panel, the cast talked up the upcoming third season, and even shared a sneak peek video!

It was also announced that Penelope Ann Miller has joined the cast as District Attorney Ms. Wright, who is the “savvy, eloquent, prosecuting attorney in charge of handling Archie’s case. With a conviction in mind, she will weave together disparate moments of Archie’s young life to portray him as a dangerous, violent sociopath who is capable of committing a heinous crime.”
Just Jared on Facebook
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 01
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 02
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 03
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 04
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 05
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 06
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 07
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 08
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 09
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 10
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 11
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 12
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 13
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 14
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 15
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 16
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 17
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 18
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 19
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 20
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 21
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 22
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 23
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 24
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 25
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 26
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 27
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 28
riverdale cast share season 3 sneak peek at comic con 29

Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Ashleigh Murray, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Casting, Cole Sprouse, Comic-Con, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Madchen Amick, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Penelope Ann Miller, Riverdale, Skeet Ulrich, Vanessa Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr