Sun, 22 July 2018 at 1:30 pm

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Blake Lively Is 'Probably Filing Divorce Papers' For This Reason

Ryan Reynolds made an appearance at Comic-Con this weekend and he cracked a joke about watching his and Blake Lively‘s two children, James, 3, and Inez, 1, while she’s overseas filming The Rhythm Section.

“My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids. She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak,” Ryan joked (via E! News). Of course, Ryan is no stranger to joking about Blake leaving him. Ryan is also well known for his hilarious jokes about parenting!

In addition, Ryan spoke about which TV show he and Blake are currently loving.

“Loving Handmaids Tale,” Ryan said. “Wishing there were more, we just watched the last one.”
Photos: Getty
