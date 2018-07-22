Top Stories
Nicole Scherzinger &amp; Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 3:20 pm

Selma Blair Defends James Gunn, Wants Marvel to Rehire Him

Selma Blair Defends James Gunn, Wants Marvel to Rehire Him

Actress Selma Blair is defending Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after he was fired by Disney over offensive tweets from his past resurfaced.

Selma tweeted to James, “I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man. You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood.”

She then tweeted out a petition to try and get him rehired and added, “Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.”

Selma isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity to come to James‘ defense. Guardians actor Dave Bautista also spoke out in support of the director.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: James Gunn, Selma Blair

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr