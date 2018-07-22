Selma Blair Defends James Gunn, Wants Marvel to Rehire Him

Actress Selma Blair is defending Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after he was fired by Disney over offensive tweets from his past resurfaced.

Selma tweeted to James, “I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man. You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood.”

She then tweeted out a petition to try and get him rehired and added, “Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.”

Selma isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity to come to James‘ defense. Guardians actor Dave Bautista also spoke out in support of the director.