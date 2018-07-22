Stephen Moyer Joins 'The Gifted' Ladies at EW's Comic-Con Party

Stephen Moyer hits the black carpet at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The Gifted actor was joined by his co-stars Skyler Samuels, Emma Dumont, and Jamie Chung.

Also in attendance were Cloak & Dagger‘s Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, and Ally Maki, Shazam stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer, The Goldbergs actress AJ Michalka, and Modern Family‘s Nolan Gould.

Earlier in the day, Stephen, Skyler, Emma, and Jamie joined more of their co-stars at the Comic-Con panel to chat about the second season of their show.

FYI: Skyler is wearing Alice McCall. Olivia is wearing Giuseppi Zanotti shoes.