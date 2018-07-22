Taylor Swift Baked BFF Selena Gomez a Cake Across The Country

Top Stories
Taylor Swift is proving to be the ultimate friend!

The 28-year-old baked a special cake for BFF Selena Gomez‘s 26th birthday on Sunday (July 22), all the way across the country.

Taylor is on the east coast for her reputation Tour, while Selena has been filming a new movie.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” Taylor captioned a photo of a cake. “I mean I could but why would I want 2,” she added, referencing Selena‘s hit song “Hands to Myself”.

Pictured: Taylor leaving her apartment on her way to her third show at MetLife Stadium that same day.
Credit: Instagram Story; Photos: INSTARImages.com, BackGrid USA
