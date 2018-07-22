Top Stories
Sun, 22 July 2018

Taylor Swift Doesn't Let the Rain Stop Her 'Reputation' Tour Performance!

Taylor Swift Doesn't Let the Rain Stop Her 'Reputation' Tour Performance!

A little rain didn’t stop Taylor Swift from putting on a flawless concert!

While on stage at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, rain suddenly started pouring down on the 28-year-old entertainer during her show.

Taylor didn’t skip a beat and performed her entire 19-song set, despite getting soaked.

Taylor has one more night of her Reputation tour at the New York City-area venue.

If you missed it, find out how Taylor is making history with her New Jersey shows.
