Taylor Swift Doesn't Let the Rain Stop Her 'Reputation' Tour Performance!

A little rain didn’t stop Taylor Swift from putting on a flawless concert!

While on stage at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, rain suddenly started pouring down on the 28-year-old entertainer during her show.

Taylor didn’t skip a beat and performed her entire 19-song set, despite getting soaked.

Taylor has one more night of her Reputation tour at the New York City-area venue.

