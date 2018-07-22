'The Flash' Stars Wow at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Party

Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Jessica Parker Kennedy show off their styles at the 2018 Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The Flash ladies were also joined by their co-star Danielle Nicolet, as well as quite a few of their fellow DC Comics and CW stars.

In attendance were Black Lightning‘s Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, and Christine Adams, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Courtney Ford, Supergirl‘s Mehcad Brooks and Nicole Maines.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi top and skirt, Christian Louboutin shoes, Joan Hornig earrings and rings from EFFY Jewelry, Ben Bridge, and Graziela Gems.