The Orville's Adrianne Palicki & Scott Grimes Hold Hands at Comic-Con!

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes hold hands while walking the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash held at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday night (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The actors work together on the show The Orville and were in town for a panel earlier that day. Adrianne, 35, and Scott, 47, were also seen hands while walking around the city after leaving the party.

The Orville will be returning to Fox for a second season at the end of the year.

“Hello, #SDCC! We love you!” Adrianne captioned the below pic on Instagram.