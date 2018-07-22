Top Stories
Big Mix Up! Gisele Bundchen's Birthday Cake Was Not What She Was Expecting...

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018

Why Is 'Wonder Woman 2' Set in 1980s? Patty Jenkins Explains!

The cast members of Wonder Woman 1984 have been hard at work filming the new sequel, and we now know why the new film has been set in the 1980s.

“One of my favorite things about making the original was that it took place during World War I in 1917, an era full of metaphors like modernity and the mechanized world,” director Patty Jenkins said (via Deadline).

“I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful, there was great music and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful,” she added.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.
