Zoe Kravitz Hangs Out with Stepdad Jason Momoa at EW's Comic-Con Bash!

Zoe Kravitz hits the red carpet alongside stepdad Jason Momoa for the EW’s 2018 Comic-Con Bash on Saturday night (July 21) at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.

The 29-year-old Big Little Lies actress flashed her abs in a white crop top and printed pants while the 38-year-old Aquaman star showed off his buff muscles in a brown T-shirt.

Jason married Zoe‘s mom Lisa Bonet back in 2017 after they started dating back in 2005.

