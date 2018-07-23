Andrew Rannells Shows Support for 'Smokey Joe's Cafe' Off-Broadway Opening Night!

Andrew Rannells happily poses for a photograph while hitting the red carpet at the opening night party for the Off-Broadway musical Smokey Joe’s Cafe held at the Stage 48 party venue on Sunday (July 22) in New York City.

The 39-year-old The Boys in the Band star was joined at the event by Mean Girls on Broadway‘s Ashley Park and To Kill A Mockingbird‘s Gideon Glick.

Also in attendance were the stars of the musical Dwayne Cooper, Joshua Bergasse, John Edwards, Jelani Remy, Ken Ard, Kyle Taylor Parker, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Dionne D. Figgins, Emma Degerstedt and Alysha Umphress.

Emmy winner Joshua Bergasse directs and choreographs the hit revue, which is scheduled to run until January 6, 2019.