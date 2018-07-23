Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 4:39 pm

Bella Thorne Stars in 'Boycott SeaWorld' Ad for PETA

Bella Thorne Stars in 'Boycott SeaWorld' Ad for PETA

Bella Thorne has joined forces with PETA for a new ad campaign urging people to boycott SeaWorld.

The 20-year-old actress starred in a commercial for the amusement park when she was a child, but she no longer supports the company.

“When I was a little girl, I did a commercial for SeaWorld, and even then, I knew there wasn’t something right,” Bella said in a video spot for her campaign. “These beautiful animals are in so much pain. They’re taken away from their community, their homes, their mothers, and they don’t have a choice. They’re locked in there.”

“F–k SeaWorld! … Don’t be afraid to show up with your signs and make your point,” she added.


Photos: Brian Bowen Smith
