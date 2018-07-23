Beth Behrs Is Married to Michael Gladis!

Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis are married!

The 32-year-old 2 Broke Girls actress and 40-year-old Mad Men actor said “I do” on Saturday (July 21) at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho.

Beth confirmed the news on her Twitter account writing, “I do, we did. Best day of my life,” along with a photo of her in her wedding dress!

Beth chose a Monique Lhuillier gown for her special day, while Michael was outfitted by Brooks Brothers.

Check out photos from their special day over at Martha Stewart Weddings. Congrats!