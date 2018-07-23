Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 10:27 am

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Sets World Premiere Date!

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Sets World Premiere Date!

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated movie, A Star Is Born, has a world premiere date ahead of it’s rumored Oscar campaign!

The film will first screen on August 31 at the 75th Venice Film Festival. The film has been rumored to be making its debut at the annual film festival, though it was first confirmed on Monday (July 23).

Bradley not only stars in the film, but also directed the movie. Bradley and Gaga also sing together in the movie.

Watch the debut trailer for A Star Is Born, and be sure to see the movie in theaters on October 5.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Pascal

    It will flop.

  • Jules

    is a remake of a remake of another remake ….Sorry this movie is overrated