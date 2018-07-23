Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Sets World Premiere Date!

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated movie, A Star Is Born, has a world premiere date ahead of it’s rumored Oscar campaign!

The film will first screen on August 31 at the 75th Venice Film Festival. The film has been rumored to be making its debut at the annual film festival, though it was first confirmed on Monday (July 23).

Bradley not only stars in the film, but also directed the movie. Bradley and Gaga also sing together in the movie.

Watch the debut trailer for A Star Is Born, and be sure to see the movie in theaters on October 5.