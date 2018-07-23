Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at President Trump at OZYFest 2018: 'This Is An Emergency In My Opinion'

Chelsea Handler keeps it cool and casual while speaking onstage during the 2018 OZY Fest held at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on Sunday (July 22) in New York City.

The 43-year-old entertainer took part in a panel alongside New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Karl Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, to talk about President Donald Trump, the Constitution and the upcoming midterm elections.

“We need to get the establishment out. Old white men are not reflective of what this country looks like,” Chelsea expressed (via THR). “It’s not all about impeachment. This is an emergency in my opinion. I’m galvanized to get people out for the polls, and we just have to stand up and make a change in 2018.”

Also in attendance was comedian Michelle Wolf, who performed a stand-up set.