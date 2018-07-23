Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 11:31 am

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at President Trump at OZYFest 2018: 'This Is An Emergency In My Opinion'

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at President Trump at OZYFest 2018: 'This Is An Emergency In My Opinion'

Chelsea Handler keeps it cool and casual while speaking onstage during the 2018 OZY Fest held at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park on Sunday (July 22) in New York City.

The 43-year-old entertainer took part in a panel alongside New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Karl Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, to talk about President Donald Trump, the Constitution and the upcoming midterm elections.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chelsea Handler

“We need to get the establishment out. Old white men are not reflective of what this country looks like,” Chelsea expressed (via THR). “It’s not all about impeachment. This is an emergency in my opinion. I’m galvanized to get people out for the polls, and we just have to stand up and make a change in 2018.”

Also in attendance was comedian Michelle Wolf, who performed a stand-up set.
Just Jared on Facebook
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 01
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 02
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 03
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 04
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 05
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 06
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 07
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 08
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 09
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 10
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 11
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 12
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 13
chelsea handler takes aim at president trump at ozyfest 2018 14

Credit: Derrick Salters; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Chelsea Handler, Michelle Wolf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Curt Noydb

    obviously her opinion doesn’t matter and is wrong, as usual.