Chloe Moretz Closes Outfest Film Festival with 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' Premiere

Chloe Moretz walks the red carpet at the premiere of her movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post on Sunday night (July 22) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The premiere was the closing night gala for the 2018 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival.

Chloe was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, and Emily Skeggs, as well as 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman.

The movie will be opening in New York theaters on August 3 and additional cities on August 10. You can watch the trailer for the film here!



The Miseducation of Cameron Post – Official U.S. Trailer