Dakota Fanning 'Fainted' During Her First 'Alienist' Fitting!

Dakota Fanning dazzles in a classic look for her new shoot with W magazine, which just released its annual TV portfolio, appearing in the magazine’s Volume 4.

Here’s what the 24-year-old Ocean’s 8 actress had to share with the mag:

On filming her TNT series The Alienist: “A long time ago, I was in a miniseries called Taken that Steven Spielberg produced for the Sci Fi channel. I hadn’t really done anything else on TV until The Alienist. We shot the show for almost seven months in Budapest, Hungary, which became my home. I sobbed hysterically when I had to leave my life there.”

On whether or not she was attached to her character’s corset: “I didn’t get quite as attached to the corset. But one of the most important things about The Alienist was the costumes. I fainted during my first fitting. I had just gotten off the plane and was swollen and jet-lagged. They put the corset on, and I said, ‘I’m going down!’ I had to sit. But I got used to it. My body completely changed. For better or worse, the corset puts you into the character. It affects everything you do: breathing, walking, sitting, standing, and definitely eating.”

On her reality TV obsessions: “I’m obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Some of the best TV I’ve ever seen was the breakup of Arie and Becca on last season’s Bachelor. That’s what I’m trying to figure out: With reality television, if it’s all set up and fake, then they’ve got the greatest actors in the world.”

