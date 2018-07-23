Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 8:09 pm

Former 'MTV' VJ Jesse Camp Reported Missing After Being Stopped by Police

Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has been reported missing by his sister.

The 38-year-old I Wanna Be a VJ winner was last heard from last Saturday (July 14) in Fontana, Calif.

Jesse‘s sister Marisha posted a message to social media last week asking for the public’s help.

“If anyone has seen or heard from my brother Jesse since Saturday, please, please, please reach out to me or ask him to call home!!! Thank you!!!!!” Marisha wrote.

Just hours before he was reported missing, local police say they saw Jesse and did a “pedestrian check” in an area that is reportedly a common spot for “transients and homeless people.” It was determined at the time that Jesse was fine and no further action was taken

When family attempted to call Jesse, a stranger answered and explained that Jesse had given him his phone and clothing.

Marisha is keeping the public updated and recently posted that the the search is still on, asking the public to keep him in their prayers.

