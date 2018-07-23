Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker Quits Twitter Amid James Gunn Firing

Michael Rooker, known for his work portraying Yondu Udonta in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, has quit Twitter amid the drama surrounding the firing of the movie’s director/writer James Gunn.

“This account will be inactive after today. We’re very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSH*T… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it. Thank you to all who gave kind words & support,” Michael posted.

While he didn’t expressly address James‘ controversy that got him fired, fans believe it to be the reason for his abrupt decision.

If you missed it, see how Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana reacted to the James Gunn firing.