James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Make Red Carpet Debut!

James Franco and his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad just made their red carpet debut!

The The 40-year-old actor and his 25-year-old girlfriend stepped out for the opening night of Straight White Men on Monday night (July 23) at Hayes Theater in New York City.

James and Isabel have been dating since last year and were first spotted getting ice cream together back in December.

The duo have since been seen looking happy together while spending lots of time in New York City.

