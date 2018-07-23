Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 5:00 am

James Franco Holds Hands with Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad on NYC Date Night

James Franco Holds Hands with Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad on NYC Date Night

James Franco flashes a smile while hitting the town with his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad on Wednesday (July 18) in New York City.

The 40-year-old The Deuce actor was spotted holding hands with Isabel on their date night.

The season two premiere date for The Deuce was announced recently, but James was missing from the marketing materials. This is probably due to the #MeToo allegations that he faced earlier this year.

The second season premieres on September 9 at 9pm on HBO.
