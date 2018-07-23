Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 11:41 pm

Janet Jackson Gets Colorful While Shooting New Music Video!

Janet Jackson Gets Colorful While Shooting New Music Video!

Janet Jackson is working on a new music video!

The 52-year-old entertainer donned a colorful outfit while shooting the vid on Monday (July 23) in Brooklyn, New York.

Janet joined a crew of dancers as the worked on the video underneath the Williamsburg Bridge.

She was definitely trying to keep the music under wraps though, because she reportedly filmed without any music playing in the background!

Janet is getting ready to release a new album, which will be her first in 3 years!
