Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 11:50 am

Jockey Victor Espinoza Injured After Horse Dies While Practicing

Jockey Victor Espinoza Injured After Horse Dies While Practicing
  • Our thoughts are with hall of fame jockey Victor Espinoza after this terrible accident – TMZ
  • Find out Millie Bobby Brown‘s girl crush – Just Jared Jr
  • Julia Roberts went full glam for a photo shoot – Lainey Gossip
  • Teri Hatcher with the ultimate throwback! – TooFab
  • Bristol Palin has some huge news – MTV
  • Find out how Supergirl is making history – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Victor Espinoza

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr