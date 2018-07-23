Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 8:34 pm

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Sushi Dinner at Nobu in Malibu

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Sushi Dinner at Nobu in Malibu

Justin Bieber wraps up his weekend with a sushi dinner.

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted dining at Nobu on Sunday (July 22) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He kept it casual in a graphic t-shirt with red shorts and a Champion baseball cap.

Justin appeared to be in a good mood as he pulled away in his red Lamborghini, reportedly stopping to chat with a photographer about his plans for his upcoming wedding to fiancee Hailey Baldwin. The couple recently got back from a quick trip to Miami.

Justin and DJ Khaled have a new single called “No Brainer” coming out this Friday, also featuring Chance The Rapper and Quavo! Watch a teaser below.
justin bieber steps out for sushi dinner at nobu in malibu 01
justin bieber steps out for sushi dinner at nobu in malibu 02
justin bieber steps out for sushi dinner at nobu in malibu 03
justin bieber steps out for sushi dinner at nobu in malibu 04
justin bieber steps out for sushi dinner at nobu in malibu 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
