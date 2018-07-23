Justin Bieber Steps Out for Sushi Dinner at Nobu in Malibu

Justin Bieber wraps up his weekend with a sushi dinner.

The 24-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted dining at Nobu on Sunday (July 22) in Malibu, Calif.

He kept it casual in a graphic t-shirt with red shorts and a Champion baseball cap.

Justin appeared to be in a good mood as he pulled away in his red Lamborghini, reportedly stopping to chat with a photographer about his plans for his upcoming wedding to fiancee Hailey Baldwin. The couple recently got back from a quick trip to Miami.

Justin and DJ Khaled have a new single called “No Brainer” coming out this Friday, also featuring Chance The Rapper and Quavo! Watch a teaser below.