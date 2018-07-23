Keira Knightley Starts a Revolution in 'Colette' Trailer - Watch Now!

Keira Knightley is leading a sexual revolution in her upcoming flick Colette!

The 33-year-old actress stars as real-life French writer Gabrielle Sidonie Colette, whose semi-autobiographical Claudine became an instant best-seller in the late 19th century.

Despite its success, the novel had been written under the name of her successful Parisian writer husband, known commonly as “Willy.”

Colette’s fight over creative ownership and gender roles drives her to overcome societal constraints, revolutionizing literature, fashion and sexual expression.

Colette hits theaters on September 21st.

Check out the entire trailer below…