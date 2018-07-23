Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 6:29 pm

Keira Knightley Starts a Revolution in 'Colette' Trailer - Watch Now!

Keira Knightley Starts a Revolution in 'Colette' Trailer - Watch Now!

Keira Knightley is leading a sexual revolution in her upcoming flick Colette!

The 33-year-old actress stars as real-life French writer Gabrielle Sidonie Colette, whose semi-autobiographical Claudine became an instant best-seller in the late 19th century.

Despite its success, the novel had been written under the name of her successful Parisian writer husband, known commonly as “Willy.”

Colette’s fight over creative ownership and gender roles drives her to overcome societal constraints, revolutionizing literature, fashion and sexual expression.

Colette hits theaters on September 21st.

Check out the entire trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
keira knightley stars in colette trailer 01

Posted to: Keira Knightley, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Utope

    The movie looks great. Can’t wait to see it in cinemas.