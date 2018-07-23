Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 9:31 pm

Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, & Gwendoline Christie Team Up for Miu Miu Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, & Gwendoline Christie Team Up for Miu Miu Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, and Gwendoline Christie join forces for a Miu Miu photo shoot!

The 22-year-old model, the 37-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel, and the 39-year-old Game of Thrones actress were all spotted heading into Hotel Regina on Sunday (July 22) in Paris, France.

Kendall and Adriana were just arriving, and Gwendoline was getting ready to shoot her first images.

The next day, Kendall sported two more outfits – an all-red ensemble and a white and yellow Adidas jacket and matching shorts – while visiting the Alexander Wang offices and having lunch at L’Avenue.

Also pictured inside: Kendall touching down at Charles de Gaulle Airport in a graphic t-shirt on Monday in Paris.

15+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and more stepping out in Paris…

