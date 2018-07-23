Kim Kardashian Takes Kanye West to Hospital

Kim Kardashian helped her husband Kanye West, who was feeling ill this weekend, and took him to the Emergency Room, TMZ reports.

The couple arrived at the West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday (July 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

The publication reports that Kanye was suffering from the flu, and he needed medicine to help him feel better.

We hope Kanye is feeling better soon! No official statement has been made by the couple about the hospital trip at this time.