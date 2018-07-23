Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 11:00 am

Kim Kardashian Takes Kanye West to Hospital

Kim Kardashian Takes Kanye West to Hospital

Kim Kardashian helped her husband Kanye West, who was feeling ill this weekend, and took him to the Emergency Room, TMZ reports.

The couple arrived at the West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday (July 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

The publication reports that Kanye was suffering from the flu, and he needed medicine to help him feel better.

We hope Kanye is feeling better soon! No official statement has been made by the couple about the hospital trip at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr